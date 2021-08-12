Second death by Covid-19 on the Costa del Sol due to “alleged negligence”

The Patient’s Ombudsman has asked the Malaga Public Prosecutor’s Office to investigate the second death by Covid-19 at the Marbella Costa del Sol hospital due to “alleged negligence or omission of the duty of care”.

The patient was 61 years old and lived in Mijas Costa, and sadly caught the coronavirus. According to La Opinion de Malaga, the family told the paper that the man had suffered from an intellectual disability and was not able to communicate fully. After becoming ill and losing his appetite and suffering from leg pain he had a serological test which came back positive for the coronavirus. Due to the fact that he had only mild symptoms he remained at home at that time.

Sadly though his condition deteriorated on Sunday, August 8, and an ambulance was called for him and he was transferred to the Costa del Sol Hospital in Marbella. After having a positive COVID test he was transferred to a room with other COVID patients.

Unfortunately, over the next few days his condition deteriorated after his family initially thought that they had nothing to worry about. At one point the family were allegedly told not to worry, but only a few short hours later they received a call to say that their relative was in a serious condition and needed to go to ICU. Only hours later the man reportedly died without having ever made it to the ICU.

The patient’s ombudsman has now requested the chief prosecutor Malaga Juan Carlos Lopez Caballero investigate the case.

“We request an investigation into the facts that the family describes perfectly and that we believe deserve to be investigated and any responsibilities that may arise in this case should be clarified.” said the Patient’s Ombudsman.

