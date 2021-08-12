Nerja town council improves schools and nurseries

Nerja Town Council is carrying out improvements and maintenance work in schools and nurseries ahead of the next school year.

The Nerja Town Council, through the Department of Education, is carrying out improvement and maintenance work in the Las Maravillas, Joaquin Herrera, Nueva Nerja, Narixa, San Miguel and Fuente del Baden schools for nursery and primary education, coinciding with the summer period.

These works, which aim to get the centres ready for the next school year, are being carried out by municipal personnel under the supervision of the Coordinator of Operational Services.

It has been announced by the area’s delegate councillor, Gema Laguna, accompanied by the pediatric mayor of Maro, Encarnacion Moreno, who have visited the Las Maravillas school, underlining that the works have been planned according to the needs raised by the management of the centres.

“This government group is committed to the care and improvement of educational centres so that the boys and girls of the municipality have facilities in adequate conditions. Along these lines, we are going to continue working hand in hand with the educational community”.

Among the actions, the Councillor for Education highlighted that “cracks are being repaired in the walls of patios and on the façades of buildings and roofs.”

They also indicated that painting works are being carried out, as well as repairs in windows, blinds, doors and furniture, thoroughly reviewing classrooms, toilets and common areas.

In addition, pruning and gardening work is carried out in all the centres: “Once these actions have been completed, the Town Council will carry out the cleaning and disinfection of them,” he concluded.

