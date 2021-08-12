Royal Gibraltar Police avert potential disaster in Knights Court

The Royal Gibraltar Police say the averted a potential disaster when they were alerted to the illegal storage of fuel in a residence.

The Rick’s police force has charged a man Storage of More than 20 Litres of Petrol, in any Premises, Without a Permit and Affray when they discovered more than 50 litres of fuels in a domestic property in Knights Court on August 11.

“A potential disaster was averted last night, thanks to an alert member of the public.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



At around 8.25pm, an anonymous caller reported that they had seen several fuel containers being taken into a domestic property in Knights Court,” Royal Gibraltar Police wrote on their popular Facebook page.

“Officers immediately attended the residence and, although no-one was at home, they found 4 x 25litre containers in one of the bedrooms, each more than half full of fuel. Clearly, this 50-70 litres of fuel constituted a fire risk to all the other properties in the block. The containers were therefore seized and removed.

“At around 11pm, officers arrested 48-year-old Paul Jesus Byrne and this afternoon he was charged with Storage of More than 20 Litres of Petrol, in any Premises, Without a Permit. He was also charged with Affray,” they added.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories and follow us on Facebook and Instagram.