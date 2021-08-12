Queen forced to act as favourite son ‘may never return’ to royal fold. Pressure is growing for Prince Andrew to face trial, according to an expert.

The Duke of York has denied all claims of having sexually assaulted Virginia Roberts Giuffre, one of the victims of Jeffrey Epstein. On Tuesday a civil lawsuit was filed against Prince Andrew under the child victims act, at a federal court in New York. Ms Giuffre claims that Epstein trafficked her to Prince Andrew when was only 17 years old.

Joe Little, Managing editor of Majesty Magazine has spoken out about the damage that has been caused to the Royal family and how it is doubtful that Prince Andrew will return as a “working member of the family”.

“It’s damaging not only for Andrew but for the institution of the monarchy itself because all sorts of allegations have been thrown at the institution since all this came to light – and the perception is, most likely incorrectly, they are not taking it seriously,” said Joe.

“While the legality and situation itself haven’t really moved on at all, in terms of his working royal role that has shifted significantly and it’s hard to see how he can resume life as a working member of the Royal Family.

“I can’t think any kind of rehabilitation that will bring him back into the royal fold as a working member of the family.”

The Queen is now at Balmoral with Prince Andrew along with Sarah Ferguson his ex-wife. They are said to be discussing legal strategies with lawyers.

