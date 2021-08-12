Nerja Town Council has acquired new machinery for the gardening services.

Nerja Town Council, through the Municipal Service Department, has acquired new machinery for the gardening services, which has been presented this morning, August 12. The machinery was presented by the area’s delegate councillor, Gema Garcia, accompanied by the Municipal Services Coordinator, David Roman, and the gardening foreman, Gustavo Garcia.

“The tools released today, are made up of lawnmowers, mowers, hedge trimmers and hand blowers, with a total investment of €9,989, financed with municipal resources”, Gema Garcia has detailed.

“it will help workers and female workers from the Gardening Service to carry out pruning and maintenance tasks for public gardens more efficiently and quickly,” she added.

She congratulated the coordinator and the foreman, as well as the municipal staff, for the work that is being carried out in the conservation of the local gardens, reiterating the commitment of the Council in caring for the municipality.

“We are going to continue working on the care and beautification of Nerja and Maro, which will result in the improvement of its tourist image for the benefit of all residents and visitors,” Garcia said.

Nerja has also got the Blue Flags flying once again on the beaches of the municipality, showing the highest mark of environmental and tourist excellence that certifies the quality of the bathing waters.

