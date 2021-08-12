Migrant airlifted to hospital after boat began to sink during perilous Channel crossing

Migrant airlifted to hospital after boat carrying 40 people began to sink during perilous Channel crossing.

Migrants attempting to make the perilous Channel crossing began to sink as their boat reportedly started to take on water on its way to the UK this morning, Thursday, August 12.

A rescue operation quickly swung into action which involved air and sea units from France and Belgium according to French authorities.

Over the last few days the Dover Strait has experienced bad weather but as the weather started to clear today many migrants have attempted to make the crossing. Only yesterday French authorities intercepted over 100 people as they made their attempt to reach the UK across the channel.

So far this year over 10,000 people have attempted to make the dangerous journey. The perilous journey by sea from France has claimed many lives before.

In October 2020 Rasoul Iran-Nejad and wife Shiva Mohammad Panahi sadly died during their crossing attempt. They had been accompanied by their three children but the boat capsized during the journey. It was finally confirmed that all the children had died during the crossing when the body of 15-month-old Artin, was discovered months later.

Artin’s young body was discovered in June this year on the Norwegian coast.

In the UK news, Brexit forces garden centre to give away £100,000 worth of plants for free, to avoid just throwing the plants away.

The Plants Galore garden centres in Plymouth, Newton Abbot and Exeter are set to give away a hundred thousand pounds’ worth of plants on first come first served basis. Due to Brexit, they just cannot get the staff to help them look after the plants so they would rather give them away, than have to throw them away.

Matt Pollard, team leader told Devon live: “In any usual year we would return these plants to our nursery to cut them back and grow them on for future years.

“This year it is simply not an option as like many businesses in our sector and the region we can’t find enough staff to work at our nurseries.

