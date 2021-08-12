Herbal Teas and their Health Benefits

THEY improve the Digestive System because many herbal teas help break down the fats to empty the stomach faster, preventing different problems like bloating and indigestion, and providing a more healthy digestion.

Reducing Inflammation In Body. Similar to white tea, the herbal tea is also popular for reducing inflammation in the body. It also reduces swelling and pain.

Slows Ageing Process. The antioxidants in the herbal tea help in slowing down the ageing process.

Stress Relief. The ingredients in herbal tea are great for relieving anxiety and stress.

Which is the best herbal tea for health?

Spearmint Tea, Green Teas, and Chamomile Tea are best known for such remarkable properties. As herbal teas are known to detoxify the body, they flush out the toxins and promote good health. Marshmallow Tea, Parsley Tea, Chamomile Tea, and Goldenrod Tea are known for such great benefits.

Spearmint Tea:

Spearmint tea is known to help improve memory, digestion, and relaxation. However, more research is required to understand the full health benefits of spearmint tea.

Green Tea: Is known to contain healthy bioactive compounds. More than just a hydrating beverage it may improve brain function. Green tea does more than just keep you alert, it increases fat burning. If you look at the ingredients list for any fat burning supplement, chances are, green tea will be on there.

Antioxidants may lower the risk of some cancers. Cancer is caused by uncontrolled growth of cells. It’s one of the world’s leading causes of death. Could help protect the brain from ageing. Not only can green tea improve brain function in the short term, it may also protect your brain as you age.

Chamomile Tea: Loaded with antioxidants that may play a role in lowering your risk of several diseases, including heart disease and cancer. Chamomile has properties that may aid sleep and digestion, as well.

Marshmallow Tea: The root is well-known as a diuretic and is closely linked to kidney health. By consuming one or two cups of marshmallow root tea each day, you can speed up the process of eliminating excess fats, salts, toxins and water from the body.

Parsley Tea: Parsley is an excellent source of antioxidants, it has powerful compounds that help defend your cells against damage by potentially harmful molecules known as free radicals. Parsley has also been shown to act as a natural diuretic, which can increase urination and prevent kidney stone formation.

Goldenrod Tea: Just like the health benefits of green tea, goldenrod is also a potential diuretic. It is able to improve urine production. This way, goldenrod is able to support kidney and bladder health by consistently carrying the toxins through urine.

Honeysuckle Tea:

Skin care – Exfoliation and facial steam are two ways you can benefit from using honeysuckle, as it can improve such skin irritants as poison oak and infections.

Hair care – Honeysuckle oil protects your hair from chemically-concocted shampoos, hair dryer use and other harsh treatments. Just mix one-half teaspoon of coconut oil with two drops of honeysuckle oil and reap the benefits.

Massage oil – Mixed with a carrier oil, such as coconut oil, honeysuckle can be used for a soothing massage oil to release its relaxing and calming properties.

Deodorising – Benefits of honeysuckle oil include natural scents, as opposed to harmful ‘scent’ chemicals often used in candles and room sprays.

