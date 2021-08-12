Half a million Italians granted status through UK Settlement Scheme

Deirdre Tynan
The UK government said it is continuing to secure the rights of EU citizens through the EU Settlement Scheme as it urges those eligible to apply to make an application.

Statistics released on August 12 show that a further 144,100 applications were concluded in July. By the end of the month, 6,073,600 applications were received to the scheme in total, with 58,200 applications received in the last month.

Preliminary nationality data shows the number of applications made by Polish and Romanian nationals before the June 30 deadline both topped one million while applications from Italian nationals hit more than 545,000.

The Home Office is continuing to encourage those who are eligible to make a late application to the EU Settlement Scheme (EUSS). Last week the Home Office announced those who make a late application will be granted temporary protection until their application is concluded.

Minister for Future Borders and Immigration Kevin Foster said, “I’m delighted thousands more EU citizens have had their status secured through our hugely successful EU Settlement Scheme and we continue to work as quickly as possible to conclude all applications received.

“EU citizens in the UK can still make a late application to secure their rights and join the millions who have already been granted status under the EUSS,” he added on August 12.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

