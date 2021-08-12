Guardia Civil investigates two people for the forest fire in Spain’s Huelva

Guardia Civil investigates two people for the forest fire in Villarrasa, in Spain’s Huelva.

Two men have been investigated by the Guardia Civil as the alleged perpetrators of a crime of forest fire for gross negligence. The fire broke out on July 24 in Huelva. The shocking blaze broke out due to the lack of maintenance on a lorry according to the armed forces.

The fire which devastated around 870 hectares broke out at the ‘Dehesa Boyal’ in Villarrasa. The fire consumed both forest and agricultural land in the areas of Villarrasa, Niebla and La Palma del Condado. A shocking 630 acres of forest were consumed by the blaze.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Once the blaze began officers from Seprona of the Guardia Civil of Huelva headed to the site of the fire and opened an investigation to find out exactly how it had started.

A series of visual inspections were carried out, and members of the public also helped out too. It was determined that the blaze had been caused by a lack of maintenance on the lorry. Two men were brought before the court due to the lack of maintenance which was considered gross negligence as it caused a fire.

As reported La Noncion, “the Guardia Civil de Trafico de la Comandancia de Huelva has actively collaborated in the clarification of these facts. The Huelva Command recalled that 95 per cent of forest fires are caused by human beings, ‘mostly due to negligence’. For this reason, the Armed Forces recommend ‘extreme caution’ to avoid the risk of fire”.

Members of the public have also been reminded by the Guardia Civil that from June 1 until October 15 throughout Andalucia the use of bonfires, barbecues, agriculture and forest fires are prohibited. Also the use of motor vehicles in forest areas is banned due to the high risk of fire.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.