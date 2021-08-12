Galicia’s Supreme Court has decreed that the call for mandatory Covid passports to enter hospitality venues is not valid



Judges from the Superior Court of Justice of Galicia (TSXG) have today, Thursday, August 12, decreed that the mandatory obligation to present a Covid-19 certificate to enter hotels and nightlife venues in Galicia lacks validity, as it has not been judicially authorised.

In a court judgement, magistrates reportedly pointed out that the Xunta did not send the order of July 22 to the high court that contained the requirement to present the Covid-19 certificate in hotel and restaurant establishments, stating, “This anomalous procedure on the part of the Xunta led to confusion”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Galicia’s Supreme Court also explained that in the resolution issued last week, in which they denied the very precautionary measure requested by the Lugo Monumental Business Association to suspend the obligation to present the certificate, “no mention was made of the reasons set forth in the present proceedings by assuming that the measures whose suspension was requested had been subject to prior authorization by the TSXG”. In the order dated August 6, Galicia’s Supreme Court – on which there are no appeals – that the judges did not endorse the requirement imposed by the Galician Government, but rather, given that the processing of the very precautionary measures supposes the transfer of the recourse to the Xunta, so the court agreed to continue the process. In other words, once the Galician Government had the possibility to justify the adoption of the measure against the appeal filed by the hoteliers, the TSXG would make a decision on its origin. In the two proceedings notified this Thursday – in which the third section of the Contentious-Administrative Chamber suspends the requirement to present the certificate – denies the very precautionary measures to cancel that obligation requested by the Liberum Association, and by the hoteliers of Santiago de Compostela, since the measure that they urge to suspend, “is no longer valid in Galicia, as it has not been authorized by the TSXG”, as reported by larazon.es. ___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.