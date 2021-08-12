Don’t feed the boar!

By
Linda Hall
-
0
Don't feed the boar!
POLITICAL UNANIMITY: All councillors voted in favour of a Partido Popular initiative to solve Gandia’s wild boar problem Photo credit: Partido Popular, Gandia

ALL parties on Gandia council backed a Partido Popular proposal asking for solutions to the wild boar problem.

It is usual to see boar inside the city and they no longer flee from humans, pointed out the Partido Popular spokesman.

City hall is now committed to stemming their increasing numbers, which will go hand-in-hand with any procedures introduced by the Generalitat.

Local measures are likely to range from road signs warning drivers of their presence to a ban on feeding them in residential areas where the boar repeatedly return in the knowledge that they will find food.

Owners of undeveloped and waste land will be required to fence their plots to prevent groups from invading and breeding there, municipal sources suggested.

The Confederacion Hidrografica del Jucar, responsible for the area’s waterways, will also be asked to clear undergrowth from streambeds and rivers.


