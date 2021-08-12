Deficit of €47.5 million places Alhambra’s finances at risk

A deficit of €47.5 million has placed the Board of the Alhambra and the Generalife in a severe financial position



According to a report from the Ministry of Finance and European Financing of the Junta de Andalucia, the financial situation of the Board of the Alhambra and the Generalife has suffered a severe blow during the pandemic, with the latest accounts of the administrative agency of the largest cultural and patrimonial treasure in the province reportedly showing a historical deficit that brings the records closer to the red.

In order to avoid this, the Junta de Andalucia will make a transfer of €5 million to the Board of the Alhambra and the Generalife due to the large budget deficit experienced by the administrative agency in recent months.

In documents seen by Spanish publication Malaga Hoy, the balance in the Treasury Account of the Board of Trustees at the beginning of 2020 stood at €53.6 million, and when the home confinement began in March of that year, the entity began to record losses until the end of the year, with only €11.5 million remaining in its coffers, that is, a deficit of €42 million, but, according to the same document, in mid-April 2021, the account only had €6.4 million in it, which makes the actual deficit since match 2020, €47.5 million.

The report details how – shown grouped in the month of December – in 2020, the Board of Trustees made payments amounting to approximately €27 million, with payments recorded as around €2.5 per month, which means that if the current rate of income is maintained, “the cash balance will be highly compromised in order to meet the necessary payment obligations of the Board of Trustees”.

By making the transfer of €5 million, the administration considers it necessary to address the attention to the needs of the agency’s treasury, to guarantee the execution of the expenditure at least during the next few months, and thus avoid putting at risk the obligations of payments such as payroll, or essential services for maintenance and conservation of the Monumental Complex.

The Board justifies the disbursement by stating that the Board of Trustees of the Alhambra and Generalife, as Administrative Agency, “constitutes a singular assumption among the different entities that make up the entities and institutions of the Andalucian public sector, since from the budgetary point of view the total of its spending budget is financed by the income generated by the monument, and therefore does not receive subsidies or transfers from the Budget of Expenses of the Junta de Andalucia”. Income from ticket sales was reported to have been constantly growing, until the onset of the pandemic, and the entity obtained good budget execution results, even exceeding the forecasts established by the Board, “In fact, budgetary surpluses have been obtained that have been increasing year after year the remainder of the Treasury, all thanks to the good rhythm of ticket sales,” claims the report.

Sales income represents more than 90 per cent of the Board’s income, and until April of this year only €557,754.20 had been accounted for from tickets, a decrease due not only to the low level of income, but also to the necessary expenses in maintenance and upkeep of the Board of Trustees, who, in addition, made a transfer of €23 million to the Covid Fund created by agreement of the Governing Council. With the €5 million transfer, both administrations consider that a historical demand of Granada is thus fulfilled, to, “Bring the monument closer to the people of Granada, and invest money from the Alhambra in recovering the heritage of the city, which has been so badly disregarded in recent decades, and which has had an impact on its degradation, and loss of a good part of it”. ___________________________________________________________

