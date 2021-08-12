China drives growth in Spanish meat exports

The Spanish food and fisheries sector consolidated the key role it plays in Spanish foreign trade, and now accounts for more than a fifth of the national economy’s total exports, while imports represent 12.8 per cent.

The main contribution came from fruit, with an export value of €9.57 billion. In second place was meat, at €8.476 billion, and was the subsector with the highest growth, 17.8 per cent, driven by the demand for pork from China. Vegetables constituted the third largest export group at €6.89 billion.

The beverages group, among which wine is of great importance, was more affected by the pandemic, particularly due to closures and restrictions on opening hours in the hotel and catering industry, meaning exports fell by 3.5 per cent, with a total value sold of €4.348 billion. Olive oil exports also fell slightly, by 1.5 per cent, with billings of €4.182 billion.

The European Union (EU) remains the preferred destination for Spanish food and beverage exports, accounting for 63 per cent (€33.760 billion in economic terms), with an increase in export value of 1.7 per cent. The EU’s share until last year was even higher at 72 per cent in 2019, before the UK’s exit. Although the data refer to 2020, the UK is already included as a third country in the 2021 report.

The value of exports to third countries increased last year by 8.5 per cent (€20.088 billion overall) due to the significant boost in sales to China, which increased by 67.3 per cent.

