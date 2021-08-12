Britney Spears’ father to step down as her conservator

BRITNEY SPEARS’ father has announced that he is to step down as her conservator



After 13 years in his often controversial role as Britney Spear’s conservator, her father Jamie, has today, Thursday, August 12, announced his intention to step down from the position, in what will be seen as a massive victory for the iconic pop star, who has fought tirelessly to get him removed.

Lawyers for Mr Spears, according to celebrity website TMZ – who claim to have seen the court documents – wrote, “There are, in fact, no actual grounds for suspending or removing M. Spears as the Conservator of the Estate … and it is highly debatable whether a change in conservator at this time would be in Ms. Spears’ best interests”.

They continued, “Nevertheless, even as Mr. Spears is the unremitting target of unjustified attacks, he does not believe that a public battle with his daughter over his continuing service as her conservator would be in her best interests”.

Since 2008, Jamie Spears has been paying himself a wage of $16,000 (£11,580 or €13.630) each month to manage Britney’s affairs, with a multimillion-dollar estate involved, and he has always maintained that he was acting in his daughter’s best interests, reportedly now saying that he will bring the current legal issues and arguments to an end, by working with the legal teams of both sides.

To this, his lawyers responded, “So, even though he must contest this unjustified Petition for his removal, Mr. Spears intends to work with the Court, and his daughter’s new attorney to prepare for an orderly transition to a new conservator”, as reported by dailymail.co.uk.

