Breaking News: British boat capsizes near Greece

A British boat has sunk near Greece and a rescue operation for 18 passengers is underway.

The boat was sailing near the Cycladic Island of Milos, according to the Greek coastguard service.

Rescue boats and a navy helicopter are now in the area to support the rescue operation.

The boat was sailing under a British flag.

What caused it to sink is unclear but according to local sources the boat capsized.

This is a breaking news story, updates to follow.

