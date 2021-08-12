Breaking News: British boat capsizes near Greece

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0
Beach in Milos. Image: Wikimedia

A British boat has sunk near Greece and a rescue operation for 18 passengers is underway.

The boat was sailing near the Cycladic Island of Milos, according to the Greek coastguard service.

Rescue boats and a navy helicopter are now in the area to support the rescue operation.

The boat was sailing under a British flag.

What caused it to sink is unclear but according to local sources the boat capsized.

This is a breaking news story, updates to follow.


Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

