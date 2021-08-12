Andalucian roads to have €30 million investment in new signage

ANDALUCIAN roads are to have a €30 million facelift with the installation of new vertical and horizontal signage, plus the repainting of road markings



More than €30 million is to be invested by Andalucia’s Ministry of Development, Infrastructures and Spatial Planning, to improve the signalling and marking of Andalucian roads, having tendered several contracts totaling €26.4 million euros for the renewal of vertical and horizontal signs, as well as the beaconing elements of the regional road network, both on dual carriageways and on conventional roads.

It has also put out to tender the job of repainting the road markings of dual carriageways, the basic network, and the inter-regional and complementary network, which reaches a budget of €3.7 million.

In the case of contracts for the renewal of vertical and horizontal signs and beacon elements, their main novelty is their longer duration, since they will have a validity of 40 months – plus an extension of 20 more months – compared to the previous ones that are only two years old, with the Board splitting the tenders into four contracts of two provinces each based on the two types of road: dual carriageway and conventional.

Almeria and Granada’s works are tendered at €6.4 million, of which €3.5 million will be allocated to single-lane roads and €2.9 million to high capacity, while for Cadiz and Malaga, an amount of €6 million has been set, of which €3.4 million will be used for the only carriageway, and €2.6 million for the dual-carriageway.

In Jaen and Cordoba, the amount allocated amounts to €7.4 million, of which €4.9m is for conventional roads, and €2.5m for dual-carriageways, and finally, for Huelva and Sevilla, the budget is quantified at €6.5m, €4m for single carriageway roads, and €2.5m for the dual carriageways.

This work has the aim of keeping keep all the signage and beaconing on the roads in an optimal state, in order to favour the orientation and driving of users and improve road safety.

In the case of horizontal signalling, the refurbishments are aimed at painting road markings or installing soundtracks, and transversal warning bands, while the reflectors, bifurcation beacons, or directional panels will be renewed, among other elements.

With vertical signage, the complementary panels located in additional lanes, the posts, the kilometre markers, the speed signs, and the mirrors in access points without visibility, will be replaced, along with the biondas – the protection elements for motorcyclists in the metal bars – the impact attenuators, and the median crossing protections.

The intention of repainting road markings on the Andalucian road network is to keep them at an optimal level to facilitate orientation, and promote safe roads for users, as well as improving and adapting horizontal signage to regulatory changes.

The tender budget for these works reaches €3,710,093, divided into three sections: dual carriageways, €1,410,093; roads of the basic network, €1,200,000, and highways of the inter-county network, €1,100,000, with a 12 month execution period, extendable for another 12.

These multi-signaling contracts are added to another investment of €33.7 million, which is being put out to tender between the months of July and August, for the maintenance of pavements on more than 10,500 kilometres of Andalucia’s roads, as reported by juntadeandalucia.es.

