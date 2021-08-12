Alicante suffers rare tsunami

After a sudden drop in air pressure this morning, August 12, a meteorological tsunami occurred in Santa Pola, Alicante.

After a sudden drop in air pressure this morning, August 12, a meteorological tsunami occurred in Santa Pola, Alicante. The rise in the tide, which was around 1 metre tall, flooded the Playa Lisa area and caused damage to the fishing boats moored in the port of Alicante.

The Santa Pola Council said that the phenomenon took place shortly before 3am: “We have suffered a rise, approximately one meter, and a sharp drop in sea level in a very short time,” they detailed, which flooded “the beaches in the Playa Lisa area, overflowing into the street.”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The meteotsunami, as it is also known, has caused “damage to several fishing vessels, caused by collisions between some of them”, which they say is “another hard blow” for their fishing sector.

Ondas gravitatorias atmosféricas que provocan ascensos bruscos del nivel del mar en playas y puertos del litoral mediterráneo. No es un fenómeno nuevo y se puede notificar en @AEMET_SINOBAS como "fenómeno marítimo raro". https://t.co/EKKO1uZJf9 — AEMET_C. Valenciana (@AEMET_CValencia) August 11, 2021



Aemet, the meteorological agency, reported that this kind of situation isn’t new, however, it can be said that it is a “rare maritime phenomenon”. The high waves are due to gravitational waves that make variations in atmospheric pressure at sea level.

“The emergence of African air amplifies the tides and there is a rise and advance of the sea” towards the coast said Jose Angel Nuñez from the Aemet station in the Valencian Community. This is what is known in the meteorology field as the “inverted barometer effect” when the weight of the air raises the water level.

The high waves occurred between 2:28am and 3:05am according to the Aemet Twitter account, El Pais reports.

Nuñez continued: ”As the wave passes, there has also been a peak of wind,” with gusts exceeding 40 kilometres an hour. The “pressure oscillation” accelerated up to 90 kilometres an hour from south to north and particularly affected the port of Santapolero, “open to the south”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.