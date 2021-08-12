Health Alert Level 3 Explained

With the Costa del Sol still on Health Alert Level 3, here is a simple breakdown of what that means.

Tours: Groups of 15 people with a tour guide, 20 if in nature activities

Ceremonies and worship: 50 per cent capacity and 1.5-metre distance.

Celebrations: 50 per cent capacity and up to 100 people (4 per table) indoors. 100 per cent capacity and up to 250 people (6 per table) outdoors. Consumption at the bar allowed with a 1.5-metre distance.

Nightlife: No musical performances or dancing allowed and closure at 2am.

Classroom teaching: Flexibility measures in Vocational Training and Special Education. 60 per cent capacity in academies, with up to 25 people per classroom.

Restaurants: 50 per cent capacity and up to 4 people per table indoors. 100 per cent capacity and up to 6 people per table on the terrace. Consumption at the bar with a 1.5-metre distance. Closures at 12am.

Sports: 50 per cent capacity and up to 10 people indoors. 60 per cent capacity and 15 people outdoors with a Distance of 1.5 metres.

Shops Attractions With seats: 50 per cent capacity. Without seats: 30 per cent capacity if there is a distance of 1.5 metres.

Public transport: 100 per cent with seating and 75 per cent if standing.

Cinemas, theatres and circuses: 60 per cent seating capacity, with a 1.5-metre separation outside.

Children’s entertainment: 30 per cent seating capacity inside, Recommended to keep the bubbles of school coexistence and be seated.

Children’s playgrounds: One person per 4 m2. Groups of 15 people and always with a mask, except for children under 6 years of age.

Bullfighting shows: 40 per cent maximum seating capacity and a distance of 1.5-metres.

Source: Junta de Andalucia

