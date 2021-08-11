Women filmmakers denounce Spanish film prize for Johnny Depp. Depp is set to be awarded the Donostia Award, something which is an extremely controversial decision.

On Tuesday Spain’s leading group of women filmmakers hit back against the decision to award Depp with the Donostia award. They believe that it will give the San Sebastian film Festival a bad name.

The president of Spain’s Assn. of Female Filmmakers and Audiovisual Media, Cristina Andreu announced that she was “very surprised” that Depp is set to receive the award. This will be the San Sebastian festival’s 69th edition.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“This speaks very badly of the festival and its leadership, and transmits a terrible message to the public: ‘It doesn’t matter if you are an abuser as long as you are a good actor,’” Andreu said to the Associated Press.

She also added that the association are “studying next steps”.

The Donostia award is a lifetime achievement award and honours “outstanding contributions to the film world.”

The decision is somewhat controversial due to the fact that last year a judge ruled that Depp had assaulted Amber Heard, his ex-wife, on more than one occasion.

The award will be presented in September at the Kursaal Auditorium in San Sebastian. For anyone that wants to put the date in the diary the exact date that the Donostia will be awarded on is Wednesday September 22.

Depp has been called “one of contemporary cinema’s most talented and versatile actors,” and has appeared in a stunning variety of films throughout his acting career. Other actors honoured with this award include Viggo Mortensen, who was the honoured recipient last year. Other winners include Meryl Streep, Anthony Hopkins, Antonio Banderas, and Glenn Close.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.