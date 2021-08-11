How Vodafone Spain took a powerful stand against homophobia

Earlier this year, Vodafone Spain broadcast their new heart-warming inclusive advert.

The new inclusive advert shows a young girl using Vodafone’s house security system as a clever way to come out to her parents.

The advert received a lot of positive responses, but it was also met with some negative comments.

One person said, “Why should my eight-year-old daughter or four-year-old son have to see something like this in a Vodafone advert?” Another asked, “Why does it have to be a lesbian? Why not a heterosexual kiss?”

The social media team at Vodafone took the opportunity to stand up for equality and inclusion, writes DIVA.

“Usually, global brands don’t get involved in controversial debates,” explains Roberto Tamayo, Social Media Manager at Vodafone Spain.

“But this time, we decided to say: ‘enough is enough’.”

Vodafone Spain also published a tweet to let their stance on discrimination be known:

“Given the unfortunate comments received on our last announcement, we confirm that: yes, we have made this video and we are proud that our mission is to connect ALL people, regardless of their sexual, political or religious orientation.”

Vodafone’s competitor, Movistar, even showed their support stating, “There are times when competition doesn’t exist – and this is one of those times. We join you in taking #OneStepForward.”

An article recently published on Vodafone’s website writes: “At Vodafone, we believe diversity makes us stronger, and we are passionate about technology’s ability to give everyone the ability to be their authentic selves – just like the girl in our ad.”

