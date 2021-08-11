The travel recovery has started, says Heathrow Airport

Heathrow Airport has said that the number of passengers soared in July when the government eased travel restrictions.

Heathrow Airport has said that the number of passengers soared in July when the government eased travel restrictions. The airport said that this shows a recovery in the travel sector, however, overall numbers are still down 80 per cent on levels before the pandemic with many barriers still in place.

The British airport said that over 1.5 million travellers went through the airport in July, which is the busiest month since March last year when the pandemic lockdowns started in Europe and travel was basically halted.

Heathrow, the busiest airport in the UK and the busiest in Europe before the pandemic hit, said the government needed to do more to help the travel sector to return even close to the numbers in 2019.

The airport and airlines such as British Airways have criticised the British Government for not easing the travel restrictions fast enough even though the vaccine roll-out was fast. They have also criticised the government for complex rules and expensive Covid tests.

They call for the cost of testing to be reduced and for more countries to be added to the UK’s travel green list. Heathrow also wants the UK and the USA to reach an agreement that will allow Brits to travel to the US, according to euronews.

