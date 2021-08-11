It was announced on ITV’s This Morning today, August 11, that chef Gordon Ramsey’s daughter, Tilly, will be competing in this year’s Strictly Come Dancing.

Chef Gordon Ramsay’s daughter, Matilda “Tilly” Ramsay, will be competing in Strictly Come Dancing 2021. She is the ninth contestant to be confirmed for the popular BBC celebrity dancing show.

She said about competing on the show: “I’m so excited and grateful to be joining the Strictly family! I’m always up for fun new challenges and this will be my biggest adventure yet! I’m going to put my heart and soul into this and can’t wait to get my dancing shoes on and show my Dad how it’s really done! Bring on the glitz, glamour and sequins!”

Ready to rustle up a different kind of Salsa. Tilly Ramsay plus #Strictly equals a real recipe for success!👩‍🍳 👉 https://t.co/4osQda2X3H pic.twitter.com/K3KUzsczhx — BBC Strictly ✨ (@bbcstrictly) August 11, 2021



19-year-old Tilly has followed in her father’s footsteps with her own CBBC cooking series titled Matilda And The Ramsay Bunch. The programme shows her cooking and adventuring with her close-knit family, she received three Children’s Bafta nominations.

As well as being a chef, Matilda is also a presenter and social media influencer with a large following on TikTok with over 9.5 million tuning into her videos. She often posts funny videos of her and her dad.

In 2017 Tilly published her first cooking book Matilda & The Ramsay Bunch: Tilly’s Kitchen Takeover. Tilly and her dad also regularly hosted a cooking segment on This Morning, Big Chef Little Chef.

