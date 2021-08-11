The incidence rate in Spain falls 25 points to 503 cases per 100,000 inhabitants from yesterday.

The total number of infections in Spain has now risen to 4,660,473 since the start of the pandemic. The cumulative incidence in the last 14 days per 100,000 inhabitants stands at 503.42, compared to 528.38 yesterday- indicating a fall of 25 points.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In the past two weeks, a total of 238,875 positives have been registered, according to a report from granadadigital.es.

The autonomous communities notified the Ministry of Health on Wednesday of 17,023 new cases of Covid-19, 9,192 of them diagnosed in the last 24 hours. These figures are lower than those of the same day last week, when 21,874 positives were reported, indicating a downward trend in the evolution of the pandemic.

In this Wednesday’s report, 93 new deaths were added, compared with 71 last Wednesday. Up to 82,320 people who tested positive have died since the virus arrived in Spain.

Over the last week, 311 people with a confirmed positive Covid-19 diagnosis have also died in Spain.

Hospital admissions and ICU occupancy

Currently, there are 9,820 patients in hospital with Covid-19 throughout Spain (10,001 yesterday) and 1,947 in the ICU (1,987 yesterday). In the last 24 hours, there have been 1,167 new admissions (1,175 yesterday) and 1,348 discharges (1,519 yesterday).

The occupancy rate of beds occupied by coronavirus stands at 8.34% (8.48% yesterday) and in ICUs at 21.06% (21.54% yesterday).

Between August 1 and 7, the autonomous communities have carried out 1,013,959 diagnostic tests, of which 660,883 have been PCR and 353,076 antigen tests, with an overall rate per 100,000 inhabitants of 2,156.16. The total positivity rate stands at 13.72%, compared to 13.81% yesterday.

Related:

Spanish vaccine approved for use in first human clinical trials.

The Spanish Agency for Medicines and Health Products (AEMPS), has given the go-ahead for the first human clinical trial of the PHH-1V vaccine against the coronavirus. The vaccine is made by the company Hipra and this is the first human trial for a Spanish developed vaccine.

Several hospitals will take part in the trial and volunteers will be selected as soon as possible- to be accepted, volunteers will need to be between 18 and 39 years of age.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.