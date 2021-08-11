Strictly Come Dancing closed down amid Covid chaos

BBC’s Strictly Come Dancing has been closed down after pro dancer Nadiya Bychkova tested positive for Covid

Just days into rehearsals for the latest series of Strictly Come Dancing, the BBC show has had to be closed down, after the professional dancer, Ukranian-Slovenian beauty, Nadiya Bychkova tested positive for Covid-19, meaning that the majority of celebrities, dancers, and crew will now have to go into isolation for 10 days as a result.

There is clearly the possibility of others also testing positive, despite most of those taking part already having both jabs, but this delay could now mean the starting date for the news series having to be pushed back, something which is a logistical nightmare for BBC bosses, with a source telling The Sun, “This isn’t exactly the dream start. They are taking every caution to be Covid secure, and keep everyone safe, but can’t control everything”.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



They continued, “Nadiya tested positive during one of the first meet-ups, during the studio rig. Thankfully none of the celebs have started training yet, but it still means anyone who came into contact with her has been told they must isolate”.

Adding, “Obviously the fear is that dancers and celebs will continue to test positive as the rehearsals and training start for real later this month. Yet more measures and precautions may need to be put in place – clearly execs won’t take any chances, and safety is their number one priority”.

Last year’s final on Saturday, December 19, saw comedian Bill Bailey and his pro partner Oto Mabuse being crowned champions.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.