Piers Morgan voted ‘most wanted star’ for I’m A Celebrity 2021 line up, even though he has previously said that appearing on the show would be “humiliating and hellish”.

In a poll run by the Mirror, the former Good Morning Britain star gained 43 per cent of the votes for who viewers would like to see on the show. The show is expected to return in November and will for the second year in a row be filmed in Wales rather than in Australia, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic.

Writing for the Daily Mail Piers previously said: “Let me make one thing crystal clear: there’s no way I’m ever exposing myself to a series of ghastly gastronomic humiliations for the delectation of the British public,”

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“When I munch kangaroo testicles, I do so in the privacy of my home.”

The poll saw Gok Wan come in second place with 15 per cent of the votes. Only 9 per cent of the votes went to TV presenter Eamon Holmes though. Due to ongoing coronavirus pandemic ITV bosses believe that this year filming in Australia would be “too tricky”. Viewers though have not been put off that they will get to see more of Wales this year.

“[It will] be brilliant, just like last year. There is a lot of humour involved in making I’m a Celebrity from a spooky castle at a dark, damp time of year on the Welsh coast. It will be a hoot,” commented one source.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.