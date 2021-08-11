Piers Morgan shares bizarre Covid symptom a month on from battling Covid

Piers Morgan shares bizarre Covid symptom a month on from catching the potentially deadly coronavirus. The former Good Morning Britain star aged 56, has shared the bizarre symptoms that he is still suffering from, a month after catching Covid.

Piers took to social media to comment on his recovery. He believes that he caught COVID at Wembley Stadium when he attended the Euro 2020 finals as England faced off against Italy and sadly lost.

Only a few short days after the final Piers returned a positive result for Covid.

“28-day Covid update..”, commented Piers.

“A new treat – aside from ongoing tedious fatigue & inability to taste wine, all the coughing’s caused a ‘posterior vitreous detachment’ in my left eye.

“I’m now seeing weird ghostly cobwebs swimming around. It really is the virus that keeps on giving.”

Piers had previously spoken about how COVID was hitting him with horrible fevers. In his Mail on Sunday column he told of how he had suffered from a: “horrible night of high fever, cold sweats, ferocious coughing and sneezing and strange aches all over my body, none of which has been helped by the very hot weather that’s turned my bedroom into a Saharan furnace”.

He added: “Been a week now and although the fever’s long gone, the fatigue keeps overwhelming me like a soporific tidal wave. I haven’t even read a newspaper since developing symptoms, which for a news junkie like me is unprecedented.”

Earlier this month Morgan hit out at Loose Women’s 61-year-old Carol McGiffin again and labelled her as ‘an irrelevant has-been’. The Loose Women star had been criticising Piers in her latest magazine column.

56-year-old Piers took to Twitter after he was called a ‘hypocritical monster’. Piers tweeted to his followers: “I don’t have feuds with irrelevant has-beens” he also added a few laughing emojis too.

Carol had hit out at Piers in her column and called him a monster. “This hypocritical monster continues to preach, smear, defame, demonise, insult everyone who doesn’t agree with him or do as he says, while he continues to do as he pleases,” said Carol.

