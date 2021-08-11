Overnight flooding hits two Costa Blanca towns after sea levels suddenly rose overnight.

On the Costa Blanca in Spain both Santa Pola and Guardamar were hit overnight with flooding. Santa Pola saw seawater flooding the streets in the early hours of this morning, Wednesday, August 11.

This caused Santa Pola’s fishing fleet numerous problems. According to police reports boats in the area slipped their moorings due to the shocking amount of water.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Residents in both Santa Pola and Guardamar were shocked this morning to find the overnight flooding had left chaos in its wake. Many streets were flooded and beaches were badly affected to.

The overnight weather has not caused any substantial problems though, but clean-up operations will soon be in place. Local police have asked residents to be patient.

In other beach news, beach bars in Malaga are seeing a return to normality and business is booming with advance bookings being needed in many places on the Malaga coastline. The beach bars are recovering up to 70 per cent of what they lost last year in 2020 due to the coronavirus pandemic. At the moment business is booming and the summer season nearly resembles that seen before the pandemic began.

Some beach bars have even advised customers to book tables days in advance to ensure there is space.

June was considered to be a rather weak month, but the beach bars finished off July with figures that started to approach those seen in 2019. The figures “have exceeded last year’s levels by up to 70%”, comments Manuel Villafaina, president of the Malaga Beach Businessmen’s Association.

Villafaina explained that despite low levels of British tourists, the beach bars are seeing increased business from other areas as “national tourism is making up for the lack of British tourism”.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.