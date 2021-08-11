Lidl wins in US with gold medal for Spanish wine

Lidl, recently ranked a top three US grocer by USA Today 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards, took home more than 60 medals from the 2021 USA Wine Ratings and USA Beer Ratings competitions.

The company submitted 80 beer and wine products total to the competitions. Gold medal winners from USA Wine Ratings included Lidl’s French Saint-Emilion Grand Cru, Australian Shiraz and Conde Noble Sangria, among several others, and it won a gold medal for Vega del Cega Blanco Valdepenas produced in Spain and available to buy in Spanish Lidl supermarkets.

“With so many options out there for customers to purchase beer and wine, we’re proud to be a destination for a high quality, unique and highly awarded wine and beer assortment,” said Stefan Schwarz, Lidl US Chief Product Officer.

“These additional 60 medals help to set ours apart and show exceptional wines and beers can be attainable and enjoyed during everyday occasions,” he added on August 11.

Lidl operates around 11,200 stores and is active in 32 countries, employing more than 310,000 employees globally. “Lidl offers customers the highest quality fresh produce, meat, bakery items and a wide array of household products at unbelievably low prices,” the company said.

The USA Beer Ratings and USA Wine Ratings look to recognize, reward and help promote brands that have successfully been created to identify with and target a specific beer and wine drinker. The competitions judge the beer and wines on three key areas: quality, value and packaging.

