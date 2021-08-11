Leon man jailed after trying to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat

A YOUNG MAN in the Leon municipality of San Andrés del Rabanedo has been sent to prison after he tried to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat



National Police officers in the town of San Andres del Rabanedo, in the province of Leon, Castile and Leon, have arrested a 31-year-old man, suspected of alleged attempted murder, after he had tried to cut the throat of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend.

According to 091 emergency services, this incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, August 6, with the number receiving a call alerting them to an attack in the town of San Andres del Rabanedo, where they said a woman had already been stabbed at her home, suffering very serious injuries to her neck, and was in need of urgent medical assistance.

Police patrols were immediately deployed to the location, where officers did their best to stabilise the victim until the arrival of the ambulance with medical help, leaving the medics to tend to the girl’s injuries while they went in search of the suspected attacker, who was located and arrested only a few minutes later, with the cutter he had used in the attack found inside his vehicle.

It transpired that the man had a seven-year relationship with his victim, which had ended two weeks previously, without the man wanting the break-up, so he had gone to the woman’s home to try to convince her to resume their relationship, which she did not want, at which point the man allegedly grabbed her by the neck and tried to cut her throat, causing cuts in the centre of her neck, and her clavicle area. The man had no previous record of violence but was arrested and appeared before a judge, who sentenced him to prison for the attempted murder of the woman, as reported by 20minutos.es

