Leon man jailed after trying to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat

A YOUNG MAN in the Leon municipality of San Andrés del Rabanedo has been sent to prison after he tried to cut his ex-girlfriend’s throat
National Police officers in the town of San Andres del Rabanedo, in the province of Leon, Castile and Leon, have arrested a 31-year-old man, suspected of alleged attempted murder, after he had tried to cut the throat of his 24-year-old ex-girlfriend.
According to 091 emergency services, this incident occurred on the afternoon of Friday, August 6, with the number receiving a call alerting them to an attack in the town of San Andres del Rabanedo, where they said a woman had already been stabbed at her home, suffering very serious injuries to her neck, and was in need of urgent medical assistance.
Police patrols were immediately deployed to the location, where officers did their best to stabilise the victim until the arrival of the ambulance with medical help, leaving the medics to tend to the girl’s injuries while they went in search of the suspected attacker, who was located and arrested only a few minutes later, with the cutter he had used in the attack found inside his vehicle.
___________________________________________________________
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.