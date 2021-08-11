Jellyfish warning for the beaches of Malaga, especially on Axarquia coast

If you are planning to go to the beach on the eastern coast of Malaga province over the next few hours beware of the jellyfish.

If you are planning on going to the beach in Malaga province over the next few hours beware of the jellyfish, reports the Aula del Mar de Malaga and the provincial council. It was reported this morning, August 11, that there is a large presence of the invertebrates on several beaches in the Nerja area, on the beaches of Burianna, El Playazo, Calahonda and La Turret. It is also possible that the jellyfish may arrive in the eastern area, however, at the moment in lesser numbers. On the west coast, the number of jellyfish today is low, Diario Sur reports.

Since the start of August Jellyfish have been seen in several parts of the coastline of Malaga, however, the numbers have not been as large as in previous years when ‘quitanatas’ boats to remove these animals that were closer to the bathroom area.

Yesterday, August 11, Malaga Council reported that there was a yellow flag on all the beaches of the capital because of the presence of jellyfish. Today, however, they had already been changed to green. The same occurred on several various beaches on the Granada coast and on the coast of Almuñécar where the yellow flag was raised to warn of small jellyfish.

