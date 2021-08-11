Hospital porter in Madrid arrested for sexual abuse of psychiatric patient

Hospital porter in Madrid arrested for sexual abuse of a voluntarily admitted psychiatric patient.

A 53-year-old hospital porter at a Seville hospital has been arrested for the alleged sexual abuse and harassment of a patient who had voluntarily entered the psychiatric unit and who was allegedly subjected to him touching her arms and breasts and putting his hands down her underwear every time she was taken by elevator from one unit to another.

The man was quickly bought to justice in the capital of Sevilla after collaboration from the hospital in providing the identification of the alleged perpetrator, as well as the CTV recordings of the video surveillance cameras- this all greatly facilitated his whereabouts and arrest.

The young woman requested voluntary discharge to avoid meeting the guard, after receiving more than 140 phone calls from the alleged harasser. According to the Police, he took advantage of the fact that the victim was admitted to the mental health unit so that no one would give credibility to her story.

The police report

The investigation began as soon as officers became aware of the facts through the victim’s complaint in police stations, which stated that she had suffered sexual touching by a porter at the hospital where she had been voluntarily admitted to the psychiatric unit, placing her in a vulnerable situation.

When the young woman complained about a pain in her wrist, she was transferred on two occasions and by the same porter from the mental health module to the radiology unit. It was while she was in the elevator that he would take advantage of her, leaving the young woman in a state of ‘shock’ and not knowing exactly how to react.

The officers were able to verify that on both occasions the victim was transferred in a wheelchair by the same porter in the elevator, a circumstance that he took advantage of when the two were alone to perform the abuse.

He also took her to the upper floors of the hospital under the pretext of showing her an air-conditioned room accessed through a master key, which broke inside the lock, after which he returned the young woman to her mental health unit .

The porter, who lacked a police record, was arrested at his home turned over to the judicial authority where he is awaiting a bail decision and a court date.

