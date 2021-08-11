Growing demand for plant-based and nutrient-rich vegan cat food

Growing demand for plant-based and nutrient-rich pet food is boosting sales of vegan cat food. According to Future Market Insights, the global vegan cat food market is anticipated to surpass €8.9 million in 2021.

Increasing concerns regarding pet health are propelling demand for meat-free pet food alternatives. This trend is encouraging pet food producers to incorporate plant-based formulas such as pea protein in cat food products. Owing to this, Future Market Insights (FMI) projects the vegan cat food market to expand by 7.2 per cent through 2031.

In December 2020, Madrid-based vegan pet food producer Veggie Animals expanded its product range by launching Veggie Animals PLUS for cats. The new product includes tapioca, which strengthens bones, iron, and cranberries to prevent urinary tract infections.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



In January 2021, global food giant Nestle announced a new range of Purina pet food which is made from insect protein. Cutting out meat entirely from pet food, the company will incorporate black soldier fly larvae protein and with plant-based protein for added nutrition.

Prevalence of vegan diets across the globe has translated into increased sales of vegan cat food. Transparent ingredient lists are highly sought-after in human foods and this trend has proven critical in shaping pet owners’ preference for high-quality nutrients in pet food as well. Consequently, the focus on product advancements in plant-based kibble, treats, and wet food is at all-time high, creating opportunities for sales in vegan cat food.

The overall spike in pet ownership and per capita expenditure on pet food are chief factors providing tailwinds to vegan cat food sales. Unique processing techniques, reusable packaging such as pouches and stand-up bags, and product certifications will remain key variables influencing sales of vegan cat food.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.