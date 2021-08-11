Ghislaine Maxwell to help Prince Andrew fight sexual abuse proceedings

Ron Howells
Ghislaine Maxwell “will give evidence to help Prince Andrew fight sexual abuse proceedings.”

Disgraced British socialite celebrity Ghislaine Maxwell has said she is ready to give evidence to help Prince Andrew fight sexual abuse proceedings, according to her friends.

The problem is that for her evidence to be considered credible, she would have to first be cleared of wrongdoing in her own trial- due to start in November this year.

Virginia Roberts Giuffre filed a civil suit against Andrew in the United States on Sunday, August 9, for sexually assaulting her at the age of 17, claiming he knew she was a victim of sexual trafficking by Jefferey Epstein and Ghislaine Maxwell.

Andrew has always denied cheating, and Maxwell’s friends say she supports the prince’s allegations, the Telegraph reported- Maxwell has always supported Andrew’s innocent claim.

Epstein committed suicide in a prison cell after he was arrested for alleged sex trafficking, and Maxwell awaits her trial at a New York prison for charges accusing her of enticing a minor to travel to engage in criminal sexual activity.


The other charges are for transporting a minor with the intent to engage in criminal sexual activity, conspiracy to commit both of those offences, and perjury in connection with a sworn deposition. She has pleaded not guilty to all charges.

As reported by the Daily Mail, Prince Andrew could face another US lawsuit from one of Jeffrey Epstein’s victims who has accused the royal of groping her breasts in a sickening attack involving a Spitting Image puppet of himself gifted to him by Ghislaine Maxwell.


Johanna Sjoberg has accused the Duke of York of sexually assaulting her when she was 21 years old and working as paedophile Epstein’s PA.

 

