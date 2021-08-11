Gemma Collins’ big money UK tour will earn her ‘£250,000 in just one week’ and fans can even have a VIP meet and greet experience too.

The 40-year-old former TOWIE star is expected to bring in nearly a quarter of a million pounds for a single week’s work on her The GC’s Big Night Out tour. The tickets are said to be selling out fast and Manchester’s near 2000 seat Opera House is said to have already nearly sold out.

Tickets start at £33, but a VIP meet and greet experience comes in at £130.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



“It will be hard week for Gemma but it will be doing what she does best – chatting to fans,” said a source speaking to the Sun.

“She will be looking at a £250,000 take for the week with ticket prices and merchandise.

“That’s not a bad little earner.”

Gemma previously took to Instagram to announce her tour. “HUNS! ITS HERE! My BIG NIGHT OUT is on sale, 10am! HOW EXCITING!!!” Said Gemma.

“GET YOUR TICKETS NOW AND COME SEE ME…. IN YOUR HOME TOWN! I’ll see you there! it’ll be a scream!”

She also posted a pic on Instagram with nephew Hayden and said: “So excited for my very own theatre tour !!!”

“It’s going to be absolutely fabulous and the best night out!!!!

“I’m hoping my little Hayden might make a little appearance with me who would you like to see with me maybe come on the stage for a chat a dance or even a sing along!!”

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.