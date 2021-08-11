Endesa X to install a solar plant for Domca in its Granada factory 

ENDESA X will install a solar plant for Domca in its factory in Granada

Endesa X, which is electricity supplier Endesa’s energy services subsidiary, has announced its intention of starting up two self-consumption photovoltaic plants for Domca, a company that specialises in the development and commercialisation of natural ingredients and conservation solutions for the agri-food industry.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



One of the plants will be installed in the factory that Domca has in Granada – with 114.4kWp of power and 260 solar panels – and another will be located in the headquarters of its technological entity that dedicated to R + D + I, again in Granada, in the DMC Research Centre, with 48.9kWp of power and 103 modules.

According to a statement from the company, w ith these two self-consumption solar plants it will be possible to cover almost 40 per cent, and 45 per cent respectively, of the energy that these two facilities need for their production processes, with clean and renewable energy.

Davide Ciciliato, general director of Endesa X, said, “ We are very proud to be able to accompany Domca in its firm commitment to innovation and sustainability in this project. At Endesa X we want to facilitate and adapt to the needs of our clients, the implementation of projects that take advantage of natural resources, such as this one for photovoltaic self-consumption”.

Andrea Ricci, the commercial director of Grupo Domca, added, in response, “We liked the project from the beginning. We are grateful for the work that Endesa X is doing to turn our facilities into a more respectful factory with the environment”.

Endesa X is carrying out this project under the turnkey modality, including calculation, design, manufacture, supply, transportation, insurance, installation, and commissioning of the plants, which are currently in the construction phase, and which will be in charge of supplying renewable and clean energy to the Granada plant, and the DMC Research Centre.

These inhalations will allow Domca to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 65 tons of CO² annually, equivalent to planting more than 4,100 trees in one year, while this project carried out for Domca also includes an Energy Management Service (SGE), allowing it to monitor the energy produced by the photovoltaic installation, the self-consumed energy and the savings produced, as reported by granadadigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.