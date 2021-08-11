Endesa X to install a solar plant for Domca in its Granada factory 

ENDESA X will install a solar plant for Domca in its factory in Granada
Endesa X, which is electricity supplier Endesa’s energy services subsidiary, has announced its intention of starting up two self-consumption photovoltaic plants for Domca, a company that specialises in the development and commercialisation of natural ingredients and conservation solutions for the agri-food industry.
Davide Ciciliato, general director of Endesa X, said, “
Andrea Ricci, the commercial director of Grupo Domca, added, in response, “We liked the project from the beginning. We are grateful for the work that Endesa X is doing to turn our facilities into a more respectful factory with the environment”.
Endesa X is carrying out this project under the turnkey modality, including calculation, design, manufacture, supply, transportation, insurance, installation, and commissioning of the plants, which are currently in the construction phase, and which will be in charge of supplying renewable and clean energy to the Granada plant, and the DMC Research Centre.
These inhalations will allow Domca to reduce its carbon footprint by more than 65 tons of CO² annually, equivalent to planting more than 4,100 trees in one year, while this project carried out for Domca also includes an Energy Management Service (SGE), allowing it to monitor the energy produced by the photovoltaic installation, the self-consumed energy and the savings produced, as reported by granadadigital.es.
Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.