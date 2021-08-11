Britons could be BARRED from living in EU as Barnier says freedom of movement “does not work”

Britons could be BARRED from living in the EU as Barnier proposes new law suggesting freedom of movement “does not work”.

Former chief Brexit negotiator, Michel Barnier, has insisted that lessons need to be learned after a failed asylum seeker was accused of murdering the Catholic priest who was sheltering him, suggesting that Brussells’ could “suspend immigration” for between three and five years to address the issue, according to a report from The Express.

If Barnier’s proposed rules are accepted and become law, this would affect UK citizens who wish to move to continental Europe after the UK was freed from Brussels’ control in January 2021.

The temporary ban is unlikely to affect the vast majority of UK residents but those looking for a new life in the sun would have to put their plans on hold or even consider moving to a non-EU country.

Mr Barnier, who is preparing to go head-to-head with French President Emmanuel Macron in next year’s election, said:

“I think we have to take the time for three or five years to suspend immigration. Overall, immigration policy does not work in Europe as it does not work in France. That’s why I’m making this moratorium proposal.

“I try to be honest and address issues that are extremely serious. Let’s take the time to reconsider procedures that are not working. Let’s see why we still have people who committed crimes. I’m obviously thinking of Father Olivier Maire, who was assassinated two days ago, and I don’t want to use this dramatic case, but we have to learn a lesson from it,” he added.

