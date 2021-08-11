British tourist to have two fingers amputated after spider bite in Ibiza

A YOUNG British tourist who was bitten by a spider while on holiday in Ibiza needs to have two fingers amputated as a result



A young British man who spent a few days on holiday on the Balearic island of Ibiza is currently back home in England waiting for an operation, which will see two of his fingers having to be amputated, after he was bitten by a spider.

This is a very rare occurrence, as the number of people suffering serious injuries as the result of spider bites in Spain is very low, and in this instance, he was bitten by a brown recluse, or violinist spider, a species whose bite does not usually cause any health problems in humans, although its potential venom is dangerous at the time when a necrotic lesion can develop as in the case of this unfortunate young British man.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



As reported by Diario de Mallorca, the affected young man was sitting on one of the steps of San Antonio beach waiting for the sunset when he suddenly felt something bite his hand, but he didn’t see what caused it, and it wasn’t until around 5am in the morning that the British tourist woke up due to “a strong burning sensation” and saw his hand very swollen.

It was then that the young man went to the hospital, where he stayed for two weeks, during which tests have been carried out, until the health personnel diagnosed that it was a bite from a recluse spider.

The advanced state of necrosis caused by the bite, and consequently the impediment of the blood flowing normally and the body tissue losing its life, is what has brought on the need for the operation to remove two of his fingers, as reported by lavozdigital.es.

___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.