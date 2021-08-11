Animal testing for cosmetic product ingredients could return in the UK for the first time since 1998. The return of animal testing for cosmetic ingredients could return for the first time in over 20 years warns an animal welfare charity.

Using animals to test ingredients which are only used in cosmetics was banned over 20 years ago in the UK but, Cruelty Free International (CFI) believe that it could soon return due to the fact that the government has “reconsidered its policy.”

The government has made the move to align itself with a decision made by appeals board of the European Chemicals Agency (ECHA) last year. This means that ingredients that are only used for cosmetics need to be safe, so some ingredients will need to be tested on animals.

According to the Home Office the law in the UK on animal testing has not been altered, although animal rights campaigners believe that aligning with the ECHA’s ruling will see animal testing return on a much wider scale.

According to the Guardian the Home Office has said that it plans to: “publicly clarify its position now with the formal publication of an updated policy and regulatory guidance”.

The CFI have hit back though claiming that UK is set to blow “a hole in the UK’s longstanding leadership of no animal testing for cosmetics”.

The government has confirmed that: “Under UK regulations to protect the environment and the safety of workers, animal testing can be permitted, where required by UK regulators, on single or multiuse ingredients. However, such testing can only be conducted where there are no non-animal alternatives.”

Dr Katy Taylor, the director of science and regulatory affairs at the CFI said: “the government is saying that even ingredients used solely in cosmetics, and with a history of safe use, can be subjected to animal tests in the UK”.

“This decision blows a hole in the UK’s longstanding leadership of no animal testing for cosmetics and makes a mockery of the country’s quest to be at the cutting edge of research and innovation, relying once again on cruel and unjustifiable tests that date back over half a century.”

