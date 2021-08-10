What to eat and drink to beat the summer heat and prevent sunstrokes in Spain.



Some might like it hot, but extreme heat can overpower the human body so it is really important to know what you can do for yourself and your family in preparing for what is going to be the norm in Spain for years to come- desert-like temperatures!

Summer temperatures can make everyday life unbearable, a person can suffer from fatigue and mood swings through spending nights without sleeping due to the suffocating heat that is common in these months of the year.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



Before going to bed, a good solution is to take a shower, of course, never cold, since the thermal contrast once you get out of the bathroom is counterproductive and can actually increase your body temperature.

A warm shower, cotton sheets and a light, fresh dinner- but not too late in the evening- can be very relaxing. A good fan in the room or air conditioning will also help you fall asleep.

Throughout the daytime, try to spend most of your time in cool places, and wear light and breathable clothing to keep the body temperature in balance.

Keep hydrated

According to the Spanish Neurology Society and the Brain Foundation, dehydration can cause memory loss and increase headaches in the short term. Therefore, to hydrate the body it is advisable to avoid drinks that are too sugary since they cause the body to lose fluid.

Professionals recommend drinking between one and two litres of liquid a day continuously without waiting for the thirst mechanism to kick in.

Cold products, lots of fresh fruit and anticipating thirst by drinking a little water every so often- even if you don’t feel like it at that moment- helps the body stay hydrated.

Proper hydration is essential to avoid blackouts and sunstrokes, but it must be taken into account that alcoholic drinks should be avoided.

In any case, it is advisable to always drink a glass of water before any other liquid and also one with each meal and between each plate. Also, avoid salty snacks – they will make you thirsty and likely to drink more.

The best foods to eat in a heatwave are:

Tomatoes. Tomatoes are high in the antioxidant lycopene, also known as a potent cancer preventer.

Leafy Greens. Dark leafy greens are composed of 80 – 95 percent water, which makes them very easy to digest.

Spicy Peppers.

Broccoli.

Soup.

Berries.

Cucumbers.

Cooked Zucchini – water content: up to 95% …

Watermelon – water content: up to 92% …

Raw Spinach – water content: 91-93% …

Peaches – water content: up to 89% …

Yoghurt – water content: up to 88% (plain, whole milk) The colour of the fruit is another indicator as to whether if it is beneficial for the summer heat. Fruit that is high in beta-carotene is yellow or orange in colour, or red like tomatoes- carrots, mangos or pumpkins are also a great source of nutrients. Spain’s heatwave is forecast to peak over the new few weeks, please make a note of these recommendations and stay cool and out of the sun as much as possible.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.