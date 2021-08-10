Traveller concern after UK PCR tests ‘cost more than flights’

UK TRAVELLERS are expressing concern after it emerged PCR tests to go abroad can cost more than the flights.

MPs in the UK are now pushing the government to cap the costs of PCR tests after concerns that some tourists are being left unable to travel.

Tory MP Henry Smith, chairman of the all-party Future of Aviation Group, said: “These figures demonstrate that testing for international travel has become little more than a tax on travel, adding a huge disincentive to travel.

“When the cost of testing can be more than the price of a ticket, it is clear that the current system is not fit for purpose and needs urgent reform to stop the rip-off fees we are currently seeing.”

The MP said that travellers should be able to take cheaper tests.

He said: “Ministers must urgently consider a cap on the total cost of testing. It is high time that the Government got to grips with this issue. ”

A Government spokesman said: “We are clear that all private providers must meet a set of required standards and each provider is held to account by the independent United Kingdom Accreditation Service, with companies that fail to meet high standards being removed from the list of approved suppliers.”

The news comes as many UK nationals are travelling abroad this summer after the government announced that those who had been vaccinated could come back to the UK from amber list countries, including Spain, without having to quarantine, in a boost for tourism.

