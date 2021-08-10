Three injured in Almeria shooting, including one minor

By
Chris King
-
0
Three injured in Almeria shooting, including one minor
Three injured in Almeria shooting, including one minor. image: policia nacional

THREE males have been injured during a shooting incident in the La Chanca neighborhood of Almeria capital, including one minor under 17

At least three men, including a minor under 17 years of age, have been injured during the early hours of this Tuesday, August 10, when gunshots were reportedly fired in the Pescaderia neighborhood of Almeria city, but there are no reports of casualties.

112 emergency services reported to Europa Press that they received a call at around 3am in the morning today, Tuesday, August 10, from an individual alerting them to the presence of a minor who had injuries to his leg and back, from what appeared to be gunshots, at which point they mobilised the ambulance service, along with police patrols, to the location in the city.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

The incident is reported to have occurred on Barranquillo Street, just 200 metres from the Virgen de La Chanca school, with emergency services arriving at the scene, where the medical team attended to the minor, before transferring him to the Torrecardenas University Hospital to have the bullets removed, and treat his injuries.

Police officers were deployed in the vicinity to try and locate the perpetrators, with 112 reportedly receiving calls until around 6.20am from more neighbours reporting the sound of what seemed to be more gunshots, with at least two other individuals subsequently found slightly injured with gunshot wounds.

A police investigation remains open at this moment, and no arrests have been made, as investigators continue to question those who were injured, in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting incidents, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.


___________________________________________________________

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.


-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here