Three injured in Almeria shooting, including one minor

THREE males have been injured during a shooting incident in the La Chanca neighborhood of Almeria capital, including one minor under 17



At least three men, including a minor under 17 years of age, have been injured during the early hours of this Tuesday, August 10, when gunshots were reportedly fired in the Pescaderia neighborhood of Almeria city, but there are no reports of casualties.

112 emergency services reported to Europa Press that they received a call at around 3am in the morning today, Tuesday, August 10, from an individual alerting them to the presence of a minor who had injuries to his leg and back, from what appeared to be gunshots, at which point they mobilised the ambulance service, along with police patrols, to the location in the city.

The incident is reported to have occurred on Barranquillo Street, just 200 metres from the Virgen de La Chanca school, with emergency services arriving at the scene, where the medical team attended to the minor, before transferring him to the Torrecardenas University Hospital to have the bullets removed, and treat his injuries.

Police officers were deployed in the vicinity to try and locate the perpetrators, with 112 reportedly receiving calls until around 6.20am from more neighbours reporting the sound of what seemed to be more gunshots, with at least two other individuals subsequently found slightly injured with gunshot wounds.

A police investigation remains open at this moment, and no arrests have been made, as investigators continue to question those who were injured, in an effort to determine the circumstances surrounding the shooting incidents, as reported by diariodealmeria.es.

