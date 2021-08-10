Spain’s agri-food power

Spain’s agri-food sector is the fourth largest agri-food power in the EU and a world leader in products such as olive oil, pork, citrus fruits and wine. Spain is also one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables to Europe, said Luis Planas, Minister for Agriculture.

“It is a sector of great social and economic importance that contributes around 11 per cent of our country’s GDP and generates 2.8 million jobs,” he said.

In 2010 the value of food exports was €28 billion but by May 2021 it was worth €55 billion, and even though the pandemic hurt the Spanish economy overall, the agri-food sector grew by 4.1 per cent, he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

