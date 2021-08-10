Spain’s agri-food power

By
Deirdre Tynan
-
0

Spain’s agri-food sector is the fourth largest agri-food power in the EU and a world leader in products such as olive oil, pork, citrus fruits and wine. Spain is also one of the largest suppliers of fresh fruit and vegetables to Europe, said Luis Planas, Minister for Agriculture.

“It is a sector of great social and economic importance that contributes around 11 per cent of our country’s GDP and generates 2.8 million jobs,” he said.

In 2010 the value of food exports was €28 billion but by May 2021 it was worth €55 billion, and even though the pandemic hurt the Spanish economy overall, the agri-food sector grew by 4.1 per cent, he added.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Deirdre Tynan
Deirdre Tynan is an award-winning journalist who enjoys bringing the best in news reporting to Spain’s largest English-language newspaper, Euro Weekly News. She has previously worked at The Mirror, Ireland on Sunday and for news agencies, media outlets and international organisations in America, Europe and Asia. A huge fan of British politics and newspapers, Deirdre is equally fascinated by the political scene in Madrid and Sevilla. She moved to Spain in 2018 and is based in Jaen.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here