Schoolgirl ‘strangled and had her throat crushed’ at the hands of her brother

Schoolgirl allegedly ‘strangled and had her throat crushed’ at the hands of her 19-year-old brother, inquest hears.

15-year-old schoolgirl, Amanda Selby was allegedly murdered at a Wales caravan park while the family were on holiday. The inquest heard how she died after she was ‘strangled and had her throat crushed’. Her 19-year-old brother, Matthew Selby has been accused of her murder. The shocking event took place on July 31.

The provisional cause of death given by the Home Office pathologist Dr Brian Rodgers showed that the young schoolgirl died due to asphyxia as a result of neck compression and external airway obstruction and crush asphyxia.

Matthew has now been charged with murder and the inquest was adjourned.

Amanda’s family released a heartfelt statement via the North Wales police force which said: ‘Amanda was a loving daughter and granddaughter – she was caring, thoughtful, liked to help others and very much loved. She will be very sadly missed.’

Amanda was in year 10 at school and the Droylsden Academy where she attended has been left in shock at her death. ‘Our school is saddened to have received the tragic news that one of our students, Amanda Selby in Year 10, has lost her life whilst on holiday with her family in Wales”, said the Academy.

‘Our deepest sympathies and thoughts are with Amanda’s family at what is an incredibly difficult time. Our school family is devastated by this awful news. Amanda was a lovely student and she will be sorely missed by students and staff.

‘Clearly, many members of our school community will be affected by this loss and we will be offering support to those who need it in the weeks and months ahead.’

‘We will also plan a tribute when the time is right so that we can remember all that Amanda brought to our school.’

Matthew is next expected to appear in court on October 29 for a plea and trial preparation hearing and the provisional trial date has been set for February.

