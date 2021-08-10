Rincon de la Victoria reopens music school

RINCON DE LA VICTORIA Council has announced it will be reopening it Municipal School of Music.

The council said it will be putting out a tender to find management for the Rincon de la Victoria music school for €43,680 a year.

The centre will offer music training with groups of maximum 15 seats per class. The deadline for submitting offers will end on August 24.

Councillor for Culture, Clara Perles, said “This year we plan to announcefor 168 places, with a total of 16 groups of between 10 and 15 students maximum per class, all with the aim of guaranteeing health and safety measures.”

She added: “Last year it was decided not to continue with the bidding process due to the uncertainty about classes due to the pandemic. And this year we have decided to resume the plans to promote musical education and culture.”

She spoke about, “the excellent musical training taught by the school.”

The musical centre will teach piano, violin, and percussion.

Among the improvements set in the tender are the acquisition of instruments, the development of musical activities in the municipality, and teaching other disciplines on the Costa del Sol.

