Percentage of young people suffer heart inflammation triggered by some covid-19 vaccines

Percentage of young people suffer heart inflammation believed to be triggered by some covid-19 vaccines.

HEART inflammation triggered by some covid-19 vaccines has been a concern, especially in younger people, however, a preliminary study suggests that in those most affected, it is six times more likely to occur after a coronavirus infection than after vaccination than first thought, according to report published by Infosalus.

In the past few months, some cases of this condition, known medically as myocarditis, have been recorded following the use of the Pfizer/BioNTech and Moderna vaccines. This is causing concern, particularly in Israel and the US, as these two countries are the ones at present leading the world in vaccinating younger people.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The reaction has been reported most often in men and boys aged under 30 after their second dose, usually presenting within 10 days, says Alma Iacob at Imperial College London.

Now a study in the US has analysed how often myocarditis occurs following infection with the coronavirus. Researchers analysed the records of healthcare organisations that cover a fifth of the US population.

They found that, during the first 12 months of the pandemic, males aged 12 to 17 were most likely to develop myocarditis within three months of catching covid-19, at a rate of about 450 cases per million infections.

This compares with 67 cases of myocarditis per million males of the same age following their second dose of a Pfizer/BioNTech or Moderna vaccine, according to figures from the US Advisory Committee on Immunization Practices.

Researchers added together cases after first and second doses to reach a total rate of 77 cases per million in this male age group triggered by vaccination, a sixth that seen after infection.

Thank you for taking the time to read this article, please remember to come back and check The Euro Weekly News website for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.