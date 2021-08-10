New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned

By
Chris King
-
0
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned
New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned. image: twitter

ANDREW CUOMO, the governor of New York, has resigned after being found guilty of sexually harassing multiple women

New York Governor, the 63-year-old Democrat, Andrew Cuomo, after being found guilty in an official inquiry by the New York State attorney-general, into the allegations against brought against him of sexually harassing as many as eleven women – allegations he has denied – has subsequently offered, today, Tuesday, August 10, to resign in 14 days’ time from his position.

Cuomo said, “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing”, with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul reportedly stepping into the role in 14 days’ time after his resignation becomes official, but Mr Cuomo is now left facing criminal inquiries in several counties.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide had already resigned this morning in the middle of the ongoing scandal, and there had been increasing pressure on the governor – who has been in the role for a decade now – during the last few days, with President Biden also getting involved.

One of the women making claims against Cuomo is his assistant, who claims he had been kissing and hugging her since 2019, in ways that made her feel uncomfortable, as reported by bbc.com.

___________________________________________________________


Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --
Chris King
https://www.euroweeklynews.com
Chris was born in a small village in Wales, where he ran his own successful construction company for many years, before deciding in 1990, to swap the grey skies and rain for the sunshine and lifestyle of the Costa del Sol. Late last year he made the move to Southern Portugal, and is now residing on the Algarve. Having sang and played in a rock band back in Wales, he still likes to go out and entertain in his spare time, singing in restaurants and golf clubs. Interests are of course music, especially from the 60s and 70s, movies, nice restaurants, and has a passion for graphic design and online marketing.

LEAVE A COMMENT

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here