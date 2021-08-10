New York Governor Andrew Cuomo has resigned

New York Governor, the 63-year-old Democrat, Andrew Cuomo, after being found guilty in an official inquiry by the New York State attorney-general, into the allegations against brought against him of sexually harassing as many as eleven women – allegations he has denied – has subsequently offered, today, Tuesday, August 10, to resign in 14 days’ time from his position.

Cuomo said, “The best way I can help now is if I step aside and let the government get back to governing”, with Lieutenant Governor Kathy Hochul reportedly stepping into the role in 14 days’ time after his resignation becomes official, but Mr Cuomo is now left facing criminal inquiries in several counties.

Melissa DeRosa, Cuomo’s top aide had already resigned this morning in the middle of the ongoing scandal, and there had been increasing pressure on the governor – who has been in the role for a decade now – during the last few days, with President Biden also getting involved.

One of the women making claims against Cuomo is his assistant, who claims he had been kissing and hugging her since 2019, in ways that made her feel uncomfortable, as reported by bbc.com.