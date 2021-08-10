New ebook to promote studying Spanish in Malaga

A new ebook will promote the reasons why Malaga province is the best place to study Spanish.

The ebook reflects some of the reasons why people should choose the province of Malaga to study Spanish, including a mild climate with 320 days of sunshine a year, great beaches, impressive natural landscapes, monuments, a varied cultural and leisure offer, a first-rate hotel infrastructure, and prestigious Spanish schools accredited by the Cervantes Institute.

The CEO of Costa del Sol Tourism, Margarita Del Cid said that “the Costa del Sol makes available to students interested in improving their level of Spanish or starting in this language more than thirty specialised centres with a long and accredited trajectory in the teaching of Spanish, accustomed to offering foreign students all the services they need during their stay in the province”.

The international interest in the Spanish language is evident, and, after Chinese, it has established itself as the most widely spoken language in the world. After English, Spanish is also one of the most important international languages in the field of business, being the second most studied language in the five continents.

According to Margarita Del Cid, “the Costa del Sol offers its students not only the possibility of comfortable training cycles according to their levels of knowledge and their specific needs, but it also offers an unforgettable leisure environment in which to enjoy their learning, as well as a warm climate all year round”.

“The province has become a cultural destination of the first order thanks to the enhancement of the figure of Picasso and his artistic legacy and to such representative spaces as the Thyssen Museum, the Pompidou, the Automobile, the Collection of the Russian Museum of Malaga, or the Museum of Popular Arts and Customs ” she added.

