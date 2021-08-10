Music education for the next Beatles and the Stones

Panel of experts to shape future of music education to produce the next Beatles and the Stones for the UK.

A team of experts has been assembled to help shape the future of music education so that all pupils have the opportunity to sing, and be taught a musical instrument and make music with others, the government has announced.

The new expert advisory panel will help produce a new National Plan for Music Education (NPME) next year. The plan will be informed by the music education consultation report published today, which found that studying music can have a positive impact on young people’s wellbeing, confidence and communication skills.

-- ADVERTISEMENT --



The panel is made up of teachers, Music Education Hub leaders, music industry representatives and other music education experts, including representatives from the National Youth Orchestra of Great Britain, UK Music, as well as Darren Henley, Chief Executive, Arts Council England, whose independent Review of Music Education in England informed the original NPME.

Schools Minister Nick Gibb said, “Having the opportunity to be taught and play musical instruments is enriching and fulfilling. I, like many others, wish I’d had a stronger music education and had more of an opportunity to play instruments in my time at school.

“That’s why we want all schools to have a rigorous and broad music curriculum, that inspires their pupils to love music, and the new panel will play a vital part in achieving that by informing the new National Plan for Music Education.

“Their wealth of experience will be hugely valuable to the future of music education, helping to inspire a new generation of musicians in this country,” he added.

The new NPME, co-published by the Department for Education and Department for Digital, Culture, Media & Sport, will build upon the current plan that saw the establishment of the national network of Music Education Hubs, which support the delivery of music education in schools all over the country, the government announced on August 6.

Thank you for reading, and don’t forget to check The Euro Weekly News for all your up-to-date local and international news stories.