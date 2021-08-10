More than €500 collected for Coin Branch of Royal British Legion by a couple who kept saving during the lockdown and pandemic.

When members of the Coin Branch of the Royal British Legion met on the March 3 2020, little did they realise it would be 17 months to the next branch meeting.

At the start of lockdown, branch members Stan and Susan Skinner decided they would put the money they routinely spent on raffle tickets into their home Poppy Box.

Sadly, Stan passed away on April 2 this year and countless dreams and aspirations went with him but Stan has a bucket list and at the top of that list was a 70th birthday celebration with his closest friends and family.

Undeterred, Susan agreed to continue with the birthday dinner and their friend “Cake John” made a magnificent birthday carrot cake and he decorated it with poignant items Susan had collected from Bonnie Scotland.

On Stan’s birthday the group held a wonderful meal in his memory and John organised a cake collection. Remarkably the group donations totalled €250 and that went into the poppy xox too.

Susan continued to add €5 a week to the poppy box because she knew that is what Stan would have wanted and this June, she decided to hand the Poppy Box to the Coin branch treasurer and he was astonished to discover Susan and Stan had accumulated €509.28.

When asked if she thought that was a lot of money to hand over, she simply said with a tear in her eye “it was what Stan would have wanted”.

The Coin branch offer their heartfelt thanks to Sue and Stan and may he rest in peace knowing their selfless deed will be long-membered by all branch members.

