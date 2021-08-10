Marbella announces plans for €15M sports facilities

MARBELLA Council has announced plans for the new Antonio Lorenzo Cuevas Municipal Stadium sports facilities.

The council said the new stadium will go ahead as part of a plan to improve sports facilities in Marbella.

Marbella council will put out a tender for ideas for the new stadium and the Mayor of Marbella, Angeles Muñoz said that the plans also include improving the underground parking following an investment of nearly €15 million.

She said the council want an, “infrastructure in accordance with the sports needs of the municipality.”

She added that the council had been working on the stadium, carrying out a contest to look into the building’s structural condition.

She said: “After this report, it has been decided on the one hand to rehabilitate the underground parking area, with an investment of €3.5 million, and the demolition and reconstruction of the sports facility, with a budget of €11 million.”

Mayor Muñoz said: “We will have an emblematic, innovative and essential infrastructure for our sport.”

She explained that bidders must meet a series of criteria for the plans, among which is that the facilities have a capacity for 10,000 people.

She said: “It must also have a covered and approved indoor athletics track, as well as a gym.”

She added: “Although we will seek European funds and public-private partnerships, the management will be entirely municipal.”

Mayor Muñoz also thanked those involved in the stadium, as well as the Department for Sports.

